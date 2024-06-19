Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 19 June 2024 at 11:30 EET

Composition of Sanoma’s Shareholders’ Nomination Committee

The following members have been appointed to Sanoma’s Shareholders’ Nomination Committee:

Juhani Mäkinen, Vice Chair of the Board, Jane and Aatos Erkko Foundation

Antti Herlin, Chair of the Board, Holding Manutas

Robin Langenskiöld, 3rd largest shareholder in Sanoma

Rafaela Seppälä, 4th largest shareholder in Sanoma

At its meeting on 19 June 2024, the Committee elected Juhani Mäkinen as Chair of the Committee and invited Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chair of Sanoma’s Board of Directors, to serve as an expert in the Committee.

In line with the decision taken by the Annual General Meeting 2022, the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee consists of up to four members who represent Sanoma’s four largest shareholders according to the shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd on 31 May 2024.

The purpose of the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee is to prepare the proposals on the number, composition and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting. The items proposed by the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee will be presented in a separate Stock Exchange Release as well as in the notice to the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601



Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2023, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.4bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 12.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.