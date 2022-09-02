|
02.09.2022 09:00:00
Composition of Suominen's Nomination Board
Suominen Corporation’s stock exchange release on September 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EEST
Suominen’s three largest registered shareholders Ahlstrom Capital B.V., Oy Etra Invest Ab and Etola Group Oy have nominated the following members to the Shareholders’ Nomination Board:
- Lasse Heinonen, President & CEO of Ahlström Capital Oy, as a member appointed by Ahlstrom Capital B.V.
- Mikael Etola, CEO, Etola-Yhtiöt, as a member appointed by Oy Etra Invest Ab and Etola Group Oy
Jaakko Eskola, Chair of Suominen’s Board of Directors, serves as the third member of the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint members to the Nomination Board were determined on the basis of the registered holdings in the company’s shareholders' register on September 1, 2022.
The Nomination Board shall submit its proposals to the Board of Directors no later than February 1 prior to the Annual General Meeting.
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Petri Helsky, President & CEO
For additional information, please contact: Klaus Korhonen, SVP, HR & Legal, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 10 214 3070
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Suominen Corporationmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Suominen Corporationmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Suominen Corporation
|2,79
|-1,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handelswoche auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Kurssprung ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt schloss vor dem Wochenende deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.