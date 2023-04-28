|
28.04.2023 10:30:00
Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation
ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
28 APRIL 2023 at 11.30 EEST
Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation
The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has appointed the following persons to the Nomination Committee of the company:
- Annika Ekman
- Petteri Karttunen
- Minna Maasilta
- Hilpi Rautelin
- Seppo Salonen
- Mikael Silvennoinen
Mikael Silvennoinen was appointed as Chair of the Committee.
The Committee prepares and presents a recommendation to the Board of Directors for the proposal to the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition of the Board.
The essentials of the charter of the Nomination Committee and a description of the appointment process of its members are provided at https://www.orion.fi/en/investors/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/nomination-committee/charter-of-the-nomination-committee/, a page in the Corporate Governance section of the Orion Group website.
Orion Corporation
|Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Contact person:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Secretary to the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
