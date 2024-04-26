ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

26 APRIL 2024 at 11.15 EEST



Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has appointed the following persons to the Nomination Committee of the company:

Annika Ekman

Petteri Karttunen

Minna Maasilta

Veli-Matti Mattila

Hilpi Rautelin

Seppo Salonen

Hilpi Rautelin was appointed as Chair of the Committee.

The Committee prepares and presents a recommendation to the Board of Directors for the proposal to the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition of the Board.

The essentials of the charter of the Nomination Committee and a description of the appointment process of its members are provided at https://www.orion.fi/en/investors/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/nomination-committee/charter-of-the-nomination-committee/ , a page in the Corporate Governance section of the Orion Group website.

Orion Corporation



Liisa Hurme

President and CEO Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Secretary to the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

