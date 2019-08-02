|
02.08.2019 20:45:00
Comprehensive Analysis for the Nokia's Networks Flexi MultiRadio 10 FDD LTE FSMF Baseband Unit
DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nokia Flexi MultiRadio 10 Base Station FDD LTE FSMF Baseband Unit" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Nokia Networks Flexi MultiRadio 10 FDD LTE FSMF Baseband Unit. This product is part of the Flexi System Module release 3 (FSMr3) platform and supports only FDD LTE technology and is primarily an outdoor unit. Please see the report on the FSIH TDD LTE unit which is also part of the FSMr3 platform.
Features
- System Functional Description
- System Level Block Diagrams
- High-Level Mechanical Analysis
- Heat Sink
- High-Level PCB Analysis
- Component Diagrams
- Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
- High-Level Bill of Materials
- Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
- Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
- Complete Part Number/Marking
- Component Manufacturer Identification
- Function Component Description
- Package Type
- Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Active/Passive Component Summary
CHAPTER 1: NOKIA FLEXI MULTIRADIO 10 SYSTEM
- Overview of Flexi Multiradio 10
CHAPTER 2: FSMF MECHANICAL ANALYSIS
- Mechanical Analysis
2.1 Flexi 3U Casing
2.2 Fan Carrier
2.3 Fan Airflow Guide
2.4 FBBx Module Spacer Inserts
2.5 FSMF Core Module
CHAPTER 3: FLEXI CONTROL + TRANSPORT BOARD
- Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply
- Area B Component Analysis - Control, Timing, & Transport
- Area C Component Analysis
CHAPTER 4: FLEXI SIGNAL PROCESSING BOARD
- Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply
- Area B Component Analysis - Baseband Radio Processing
- Area C Component Analysis
