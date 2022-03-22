CompTIA, Project Management Institute (PMI) Join Forces to Deliver Comprehensive Cross-Industry Professional Training Offerings

Groups aim to enhance technical and project management skills in multiple industries

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., and PHILADELPHIA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, and the Project Management Institute (PMI), the leading association for project management, announced today that the groups have entered into an alliance designed to benefit the collective memberships and alumni of both organizations.

CompTIA and PMI will promote select cross-functional skill-building solutions from each organization to help professionals working in various industries develop comprehensive skillsets that include foundational knowledge in IT, data analytics, and project management.

Specifically, PMI will promote CompTIA Data+®, CompTIA Project+® and CompTIA IT Fundamentals® certifications and education. Additionally, CompTIA will introduce its IT professional audience to the Wicked Problem Solving® online course and toolkit which is designed to teach the tools and proven process needed for creative and collaborative problem-solving, as well as PMI® award-winning events.

"We believe this collaboration is just the beginning of a valuable partnership," said Gordon Pelosse, Senior Vice President, Employer Engagement at CompTIA. "This partnership combines the comprehensive professional certification programs from two leading organizations and will bridge the talent gap caused by rapid digital transformation."

As part of the alliance, CompTIA will host a booth at the PMI® Virtual Experience Series 2022: PMXPO on March 24 to introduce PMI audiences to their leading IT certifications. The free online event for PMI members and non-members, now celebrating its 15th anniversary, attracts project professionals from multiple industries looking to advance their skills and careers. To learn from key players in the project management industry, network, earn PDUs to maintain certifications and gain valuable knowledge, register here.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the leading professional association for project management, and the authority for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and individuals who use project management skills. Collectively, these professionals and "changemakers" consistently create better outcomes for businesses, community, and society worldwide.

PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a not-for-profit for-purpose organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable project professionals and changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

Visit us at www.PMI.org, https://www.linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute﻿, https://www.facebook.com/PMInstitute﻿, www.projectmanagement.com, and on Twitter @PMInstitute﻿.

