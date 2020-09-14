Compuflex Announces the Newest Addition to their Software Family

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Compuflex Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of the latest addition to its software family, CashView Web.

Compuflex' initial iteration of its cash device monitoring software, CashView Insight, has been redesigned from the ground up. The result was a complete upgrade to the user interface, user experience, and most importantly, the advantage to both the financial and the retail industry.

CashView Web is a powerful web-based cash device management tool. It acts as a monitoring service allowing users to view real-time statuses on all cash handling equipment. CashView Web provides senior management with a holistic view of their cash inventory position and overall cash device and user activity.

"Cash View Web is the engine that transforms data into information and information into a powerful tool for device management," Says Jim Clements, founder and CEO of The Compuflex Corporation. "The redesign of CashView has been on our radar for some time now, and we're excited to announce it's much anticipated arrival."

About Compuflex

The Compuflex Corporation is an independent, privately-owned, cash handling solutions provider, that has been successfully providing cash handling software since 1983. Its core business focus is on developing tools for financial, retail, and gaming markets both nationally and internationally. Compuflex continuously demonstrate its commitment to the cash handling industry through customized solution design, unparalleled customer support, in-house and on-site training programs, and solid warranties.

