|
06.12.2022 13:22:37
Compugen: COM701 In Dual And Triple Combination Shows Preliminary Durable Anti-Tumor Activity
(RTTNews) - Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) said the company's COM701 in dual and triple combination with nivolumab ± BMS-986207 showed preliminary durable anti-tumor activity and immune activation in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer with a favorable safety and toxicity profile. Looking forward, Compugen is planning to pursue two studies to strengthen the data it has already published and to build a path to future registration studies. Compugen plans to share initial findings by the end of 2023.
Anat Cohen-Dayag, CEO of Compugen, said: "I am delighted to see that patients with hard-to-treat tumor types, who typically do not respond to or show low response rates to immunotherapy, gain benefit from COM701 as part of a dual and triple combination regimen."
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Compugen Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.11.22
|Why Shares of Compugen Rose 16.5% on Wednesday (MotleyFool)
|
17.11.22
|Why Shares of Compugen Jumped 17.86% on Thursday (MotleyFool)
|
15.11.22
|Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today (MotleyFool)
|
13.11.22
|Ausblick: Compugen gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.22
|Why Shares of Compugen Jumped 9.27% on Tuesday (MotleyFool)
|
25.02.22
|Compugen stock price target cut to $14 from $20 at Truist (MarketWatch)
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Compugen stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)