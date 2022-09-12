|
Compugen Names Alberto Sessa CFO, Effective Nov. 1
(RTTNews) - Compugen Ltd. (CGEN), an Israeli clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company, announced Monday that Alberto Sessa has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and member of the management team. Sessa will join the company on November 1.
He has more than 30 years of industry experience in public and private companies. He most recently served as acting CFO at several startup companies in the high-tech industry. Prior to this, he was CFO at Nasdaq and TASE listed Allot, and also spent seven years as Worldwide Group CFO at Nasdaq listed Amdocs.
Anat Cohen-Dayag, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Compugen, noted that Sessa's extensive experience and track record will be invaluable as the firm accelerate towards its strategic ambitions.
Sessa said, "I look forward to working closely with Anat and the team at Compugen, using my skills as a veteran CFO with strategic vision and substantial financial and capital market experience to accelerate our leadership in the DNAM-1 axis and advance our pipeline and our vision of transforming the lives of patients with cancer."
