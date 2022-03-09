|
09.03.2022 13:29:45
Compugen: New Data Shows Potential Of Combining TIGIT, PVRIG In Treatment Of Multiple Myeloma
(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) reported new research suggesting that targeting PVRIG and TIGIT holds promise for treating multiple myeloma. The company said the data showed the potential of combining TIGIT and PVRIG inhibitors in the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.
Anat Cohen-Dayag, President and CEO of Compugen, said: "These data support our hypothesis that therapies targeting the DNAM-1 axis may provide new treatment options for certain cancer patients."
Shares of Compugen were up 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Compugen Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.02.22
|Compugen stock price target cut to $14 from $20 at Truist (MarketWatch)
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Compugen stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.11.21
|Why Compugen Stock Got Slammed Today (MotleyFool)
|
13.11.21
|Compugen Ltd (CGEN) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
12.11.21
|Why Compugen Surged 14% Higher on Thursday (MotleyFool)
|
29.07.21
|Why Compugen Stock Is Rising Again Today (MotleyFool)
|
29.07.21
|Compugen Ltd (CGEN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)