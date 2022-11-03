CompuGroup Medical 9-month Adj. EBITDA Declines, Organic Revenue Growth At 1.5%; Adjusts Guidance

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical (CMPVF.PK) reported that its nine-month adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3% to 166 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 1.33 euros compared to 1.46 euros, last year.

Net income to shareholders increased to 59.6 million euros from 56.5 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.14 euros compared to 1.02 euros.

Group revenues were at 802 million euros, up 8% from prior year. Organic revenue growth was at 1.5%, for the period.

The company said its fiscal 2022 guidance raised in August has been adjusted due to the postponement of projects. Adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be between 1.70 euros and 1.90 euros, revised from prior guidance range of 1.90 euros to 2.10 euros. CGM expects revenues in a range of 1.10 billion euros to 1.13 billion euros, revised from prior guidance range of 1.10 billion euros to 1.15 billion euros. Organic growth is now expected in a range of 4% and 6%, revised from prior guidance of 4% to 8%.

