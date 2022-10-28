CompuGroup Medical Cuts FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - The general partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA announced that it has once again updated the guidance for the current financial year 2022 and, due to the postponement of projects (in particular of the PTV5-update) into the financial year 2023.

The company adjusted annual guidance for the adjusted operative earnings (EBITDA, as defined in the 2021 annual report of the Company) to 220 million euros to 240 million euros compared to the prior outlook of 240 million euros to 260 million euros.

The company also adjusted annual guidance for the adjusted earnings per share to 1.70 euros - 1.90 euros from the prior outlook of 1.90 euros - 2.10 euros.

The company now expects revenues for the current financial year 2022 to be in a range between 1.10 billion euros and 1.13 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 1.10 billion euros to 1.15 billion euros.

Preliminary revenues for the first nine months of the current financial year 2022 are expected to be 802 million euros with adjusted operating earnings of 166 million euros.

The company said will publish its results for the first nine months of the current financial year 2022 as scheduled on November 3, 2022.