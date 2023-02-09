09.02.2023 08:05:03

CompuGroup Medical FY22 Adj. Earnings, Margin Down; Sees Organic Revenue Growth In FY23

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical (CMPVF.PK), an e-health provider, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share amounted to 1.80 euros, compared to 1.95 euros a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA reached 234 million euros, a growth of 4 percent year-on-year, while adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 20.7 percent from prior year's 21.9 percent.

Group revenues increased 10 percent to 1.13 billion euros from previous year's 1.03 billion euros last year. Organic revenue growth - i.e. adjusted for consolidation and currency effects, stood at 4.1 percent. Adjusted for the 2021 TI connector software upgrade, organic revenue growth amounted to 6.3 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, CompuGroup Medical anticipates group revenues to grow by around 5 percent organically. CGM expects an adjusted EBITDA in the range of 260 million euros to 300 million euros.

The company said its 2023 guidance shows significant progress towards mid-term ambitions.

