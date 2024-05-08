|
08.05.2024 07:36:45
CompuGroup Medical Q1 Adj. Earnings Rise, Revenues Down; Backs FY24 Outlook
(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CMPUY), a software and IT solutions provider for healthcare sector, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter adjusted earnings per share increased to 0.47 euro, and adjusted EBITDA increased 1 percent to 61 million euros.
Group revenues were down by 2 percent compared to the prior year, which was influenced by one-off effects in the Telematics Infrastructure. Excluding the prior year TI connector hardware exchange, organic revenue growth was positive with 3 percent.
Recurring revenues grew 7 percent to 213 million euros in the first quarter of 2024, accounting for 75 percent of total revenue.
In Germany, the number of e-prescriptions increased strongly post becoming mandatory in January 2024. The company noted that 113 million e-prescriptions were redeemed in the first quarter.
CGM said it is now returning to a policy of giving annual guidance only after cancelling its mid-term ambitions for 2025 that had originally been published in September 2021.
In February 2024, CompuGroup Medical had published its guidance for fiscal 2024, with an organic revenue growth between 4 percent and 6 percent and an adjusted EBITDA in a range of 270 million euros to 310 million euros.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX freundlich -- DAX bleibt auf Rekordjagd -- Asiens Aktienmärkte mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex hält weiter Kurs auf sein Allzeithoch. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten am Donnerstag vermehrt Gewinne.