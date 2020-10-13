CompuGroup Medical recognized for quality and convenience in healthcare technology

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CompuGroup Medical (CGM) was featured on the cover of the latest The Healthcare Insights for its efforts to support the healthcare industry through technology in its battle against the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"The future of CompuGroup Medical focuses on the evolution of provider delivery models and the entire patient journey."

Supporting an embattled industry in its fight against a global pandemic, CompuGroup Medical has promoted more accessible care and improved patient outcomes by delivering telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions to healthcare providers.

By harnessing the potential of telemedicine, CGM is changing the way medical care is delivered around the world. It is this innovation that first drew the attention of the editors at The Healthcare Insights.

Building on the success of its secure CGM ELVI Telemedicine platform, CompuGroup Medical has introduced CGM Remote Patient Monitoring, enabling providers to monitor patient conditions while patients are social distancing at home. This cutting-edge, real-time telehealth solution supports clinics and social institutions in their mission to treat immobile or distant patients. CGM Remote Patient Monitoring protects the health of patients and staff by offering convenient, remote care to at-risk patients.

As reported in The Healthcare Insights, Benedikt Brueckle, CEO of CompuGroup Medical US, said, "The future focus of CompuGroup Medical is centered on the evolution of provider delivery models that cover the whole patient journey. These delivery models need best-in-class technologies and services solutions to facilitate alternate formats of care, improved outcomes, and lower cost."

The CGM Remote Patient Monitoring platform provides patients with a dedicated mobile device that can receive measurements and readings wirelessly via Bluetooth from a host of compatible, patient-friendly instruments including pulse oximeters, thermometers, blood pressure cuffs, glucose meter and more. Providers receive the measurements automatically, and alerts notify a physician if a patient's measurement falls outside of an acceptable threshold. The speed and immediacy of this service means patients receive treatment faster as doctors respond immediately to measurement spikes or other changes to a patient's health before conditions have the chance to worsen.

"CompuGroup Medical strives to provide world-class solutions that meet the needs of providers to facilitate improved clinical documentation, faster revenue acquisition, and more efficient points of engagement between provider and patient," Brueckle said.

Learn more about how CompuGroup Medical supports healthcare providers in the fight against COVID-19 while enabling the best possible care and increasing practice revenues in the latest issue of The Healthcare Insights.

About CompuGroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading eHealth companies in the world. With a revenue base of $890M in 2019, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.5 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other health professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 18 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the eHealth company with one of the highest coverages among eHealth service providers. Approximately 6,100 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system. For more about CompuGroup Medical, visit cgm.com/us.

