CompuGroup Medical To Buy INSIGHT Health

(RTTNews) - CompuGroup Medical Deutschland AG, a subsidiary of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, said it reached an agreement with RLPR AG and INSIGHT Health Holding GmbH to buy all participation in the INSIGHT Health Group.

The purchase price for the 100% participation in the INSIGHT Health Group is between 61 million euros and 63 million euros, depending on future corporate developments.

The INSIGHT Health Group, consisting of INSIGHT Health GmbH & Co. KG, its general partner INSIGHT Health Management GmbH and Gesellschaft f?r statistische Gesundheitsforschung mbH, all based in Waldems, Germany, is active in the field of so-called "market intelligence analysis" of health data.

The closing is expected in the course of the coming months.