Computer Aided Technology Completes the Acquisition of Fisher Unitech

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer Aided Technology ("CATI"), a CIVC Partners, L.P. ("CIVC") portfolio company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fisher Unitech ("Fisher" or the "Company").

Fisher is a provider of product development software, additive manufacturing hardware and associated training, maintenance and consulting services. The Company's offering enables customers to design, validate and manage innovative products from prototyping to manufacturing. Fisher is one of Dassault Systemes SolidWorks' leading providers and has provided support for the platform for over twenty years. The company is also one of the largest providers of Stratasys 3D printers in the world and one of the first partners for Stratasys in North America. Fisher is headquartered in Pleasant Ridge, Michigan and has locations throughout the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and New England regions.

"We are excited to join the CATI organization," said Matt Wise, CEO of Fisher. "The new partnership with CATI and CIVC provides us additional capital, resources and reach, enabling Fisher to better serve our customers and support our growth. We look forward to partnering with the CATI team to continue to extend CATI's position as a market leader in the 3D design and product development industry." Matt Wise added, "We are glad to have found a partner in CATI that shares our values of integrity, responsiveness and customer service. CATI will be a great home for our employees as we continue to provide excellent service to our clients."

Fisher enhances CATI's market position in the 3D design and product development industry by adding scale to its existing business in the Midwest, in addition to providing entrance into the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions. Rich Werneth, President of CATI, said, "Fisher represents a highly complementary acquisition for CATI that enhances our market position in the Midwest along with opening the door to several highly attractive regions. We are excited to collaborate with Fisher's team to serve our customers' current and future 3D design needs."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to CIVC. Stifel served as financial advisor to Fisher. Jones Day served as legal advisor to Fisher.

About Computer Aided Technology

CATI is a leading provider of 3D design and engineering solutions across the product development continuum, including 3D CAD, 3D CAE, PDM and PLM software, 3D printing and scanning hardware, and other related technologies and consulting, training and support services. CATI is the oldest partner in North America to leading design software provider Dassault Systemes SolidWorks and carries the highest partner designation with leading 3D printing manufacturer Stratasys. For additional information on CATI, visit https://www.cati.com/.

About CIVC Partners, L.P.

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high growth middle market business services companies. Since 1989, the team has invested approximately $1.7 billion in 65 platform companies and currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund V. More information on CIVC Partners and its portfolio companies can be found at www.civc.com. If you have an opportunity that may be an acquisition candidate for CATI, please contact John Compall (jcompall@civc.com) or Andrew Roche (aroche@civc.com).

