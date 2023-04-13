|
13.04.2023 10:45:00
Computer Sales Are Crashing and That's Bad News for Apple, Nvidia, and AMD
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) are likely to feel the brunt of an industrywide slowdown in PC sales. This video will highlight why that's the case and what it could mean for investors.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 10, 2023. The video was published on April 12, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!