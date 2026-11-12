Computershare FY26 Mgmt EPS Up 7.3%; Reiterates FY27 Mgmt EPS

(RTTNews) - Computershare Ltd., (CPU.AX, CMSQF), an Australian financial services company, on Thursday, while announcing its preliminary results for fiscal year 2026, said that its management earnings per share rose 7.3 percent during the year. Looking ahead, the company said that it is conservative about its outlook for fiscal 2027. For the financial year 2026, management earnings per share increased by 7.3 percent, to $145.2 cents per share.

Margin Income was resilient, down only 1.6 percent to $748.7 million.

Management EBIT excluding MI was $447.5 million, an increase of 8.3 percent. Margins expanded to over 18 percent, the company added.

Management revenue rose 3 percent, to $3.2 billion, with recurring revenues making up the majority of the total. The company said that it would provide complete results in February next year. Looking ahead for fiscal year 2027, the company affirmed its Management earnings per share of around 154 cents per share, up 6 percent, driven by higher interest rate expectations. The 19 percent target forecast for margins this year remains the same. EBIT, excluding MI, is still expected to rise by around 3.5 percent this year. Computershare said its margin income is now expected to be around $805 million for the year, driven by higher interest rates, up $35 million from the initial guidance. On the ASX, Computershare closed at A$43.81, up 0.64 percent.