Comscore Announces Renewal Agreement with Graham Media Group

RESTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a renewal agreement with Graham Media Group, the authentic local voice passionately informing and celebrating communities. Under the agreement, Comscore will provide continued local television and digital measurement across Graham Media Group's full station footprint, which comprises KPRC–Houston, WDIV–Detroit and WSLS–Roanoke (NBC); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); WJXT–Jacksonville (IND) and WCWJ–Jacksonville (CW).

The new long-term agreement sees Graham Media Group adopting Comscore's local television currency, including its critical Advanced Automotive and Political Audience segments. The full station group will now benefit from Comscore's recently launched Quickscore offering, which delivers local ratings 48 hours after program airing.

"Graham Media Group is deeply committed to serving each of its local markets with its award-winning local news and original programming, as well as its innovative digital and mobile content," said Emily Barr, President & CEO Graham Media Group. "Comscore has significantly improved local television measurement by introducing stability and granularity through massive and passive measurement. They have once again driven innovation with Quickscore second-day ratings. We are excited to be using Comscore together with our agency and advertiser partners."

"The Graham Media Group is a true industry leader, and we're excited to build on this longstanding partnership with new, faster local ratings capabilities that will enable even better audience insights," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Comscore.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

