11.02.2021 12:45:00

Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending January 31, 2021

RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 31, 2021.

"The world of broadcast television this week was dominated by Spanish-language programming that ran the gamut from telenovela to episodic drama series," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "On the cable side, reality TV defended its preeminence in the rankings, once again drawing in highly engaged viewers with romance programming following suit."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending January 31, 2021)


RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

163

108

Todo por mi hija

TELMUN

1/25/2021

2

152

162

Enamorándonos

UNIMAS

1/27/2021

3

145

112

Imperio de mentiras

UNIV

1/29/2021

4

143

89

Vencer el desamor

UNIV

1/27/2021

5

143

8

Chicago Fire

NBC

1/27/2021

6

141

110

Dulce ambición

UNIV

1/27/2021

7

140

4

FBI

CBS

1/26/2021

8

139

2

NCIS

CBS

1/26/2021

9

137

11

Chicago P.D.

NBC

1/27/2021

10

135

13

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS

1/26/2021

11

135

16

9-1-1

FOX

1/25/2021

12

133

20

Bull

CBS

1/25/2021

13

132

25

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX

1/25/2021

14

132

122

La suerte de Loli

TELMUN

1/27/2021

15

131

132

Buscando a Frida

TELMUN

1/27/2021

16

130

5

Chicago Med

NBC

1/27/2021

17

129

1

60 Minutes

CBS

1/31/2021

18

128

134

Falsa identidad

TELMUN

1/25/2021

19

128

27

Blue Bloods

CBS

1/29/2021

20

127

9

NCIS: New Orleans

CBS

1/31/2021


[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation.]


TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending January 31, 2021)


RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

152

43

Snowkissed

HALL

1/30/2021

2

149

71

Wendy Williams: What a Mess!

LIFE

1/30/2021

3

146

54

Wendy Williams: The Movie

LIFE

1/30/2021

4

146

53

90 Day Fiance

TLC

1/31/2021

5

143

57

The Curse of Oak Island

HST

1/26/2021

6

137

843

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

1/30/2021

7

137

140

Tyler Perry's Sistas

BET

1/27/2021

8

135

114

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

1/31/2021

9

132

108

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

1/25/2021

10

131

176

Southern Charm

BRAVO

1/28/2021

11

129

252

Married at First Sight

LIFE

1/27/2021

12

129

370

Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder

HALLMM

1/27/2021

13

129

376

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar

HALLMM

1/30/2021

14

128

214

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

USA

1/31/2021

15

127

129

Below Deck

BRAVO

1/25/2021

16

127

167

The Real Housewives of Orange County

BRAVO

1/27/2021

17

127

241

Street Outlaws

DSC

1/25/2021

18

126

28

The Rachel Maddow Show

MSNBC

1/29/2021

19

126

316

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled

HALLMM

1/30/2021

20

125

117

Gold Rush

DSC

1/29/2021


[History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television is owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, MSNBC and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-reports-tv-viewing-engagement-for-week-ending-january-31-2021-301226463.html

SOURCE Comscore

