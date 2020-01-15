|
Comscore Reveals Box Office Breakdown for Oscar Nominees
RESTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today revealed the North American, International and Global gross revenue figures for the best picture nominees for the 92nd annual Academy Awards:
Comscore - Best Picture Nominees - 2020 Academy Awards Grosses through January 12, 2020
RELEASE
TITLE
RATING
DISTRIBUTOR
OPENING
NORTH
INTERNATIONAL
GLOBAL
Dec 25, 19
1917
STILL IN THEATERS
R
Universal
$576,216
$39,721,479
$23,800,000
$63,521,479
Nov 22, 19
Ford v.
STILL IN
PG13
20th Century Fox
$31,474,958
$111,418,552
$99,600,000
$211,018,552
Oct 18, 19
Jojo
STILL IN
PG13
Fox Searchlight
$349,555
$21,976,318
$14,100,000
$36,076,318
Oct 4, 19
Joker
STILL IN
R
Warner Bros.
$96,202,337
$334,105,854
$734,800,000
$1,068,905,854
Dec 25, 19
Little
STILL IN THEATERS
PG
Sony
$16,755,310
$74,182,402
$33,200,000
$107,382,402
Jul 26, 19
Once Upon
STILL IN
R
Sony
$41,082,018
$141,137,890
$230,624,760
$371,762,650
Oct 11, 19
Parasite
STILL IN
R
Neon Rated
$393,216
$25,357,041
$105,062,663
$130,419,704
2019
Marriage
R
Netflix
-
-
-
-
2019
The Irishman
R
Netflix
-
-
-
-
TOTAL
$747,899,536
$1,236,487,423
$1,984,386,959
Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore's Senior Media Analyst commented, "The Best Picture Oscar nominees often benefit from their raised profile and thus increased box-office potential as they now become 'must see' cinematic experiences for audiences around the world."
Measuring the global box office, Comscore is the industry leader for providing the most accurate and trusted worldwide box office measurement and movie analytics services to help marketers and theaters optimize ticket sales and improve efficiencies across all aspects of their business.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.
