Comscore Reveals Box Office Breakdown for Oscar Nominees

RESTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today revealed the North American, International and Global gross revenue figures for the best picture nominees for the 92nd annual Academy Awards:

Comscore - Best Picture Nominees - 2020 Academy Awards Grosses through January 12, 2020


RELEASE
DATE

TITLE


RATING

DISTRIBUTOR

OPENING
WEEKEND
GROSS

NORTH
AMERICAN
CUMULATIVE

INTERNATIONAL
CUMULATIVE

GLOBAL
CUMULATIVE

Dec 25, 19
(Wed)

1917

STILL IN THEATERS
NEW RELEASE

R

Universal

$576,216

$39,721,479

$23,800,000

$63,521,479

Nov 22, 19

Ford v.
Ferrari

STILL IN
THEATERS

PG13

20th Century Fox

$31,474,958

$111,418,552

$99,600,000

$211,018,552

Oct 18, 19

Jojo
Rabbit

STILL IN
THEATERS

PG13

Fox Searchlight

$349,555

$21,976,318

$14,100,000

$36,076,318

Oct 4, 19

Joker

STILL IN
THEATERS

R

Warner Bros.

$96,202,337

$334,105,854

$734,800,000

$1,068,905,854

Dec 25, 19
(Wed)

Little
Women

STILL IN THEATERS
NEW RELEASE

PG

Sony

$16,755,310

$74,182,402

$33,200,000

$107,382,402

Jul 26, 19

Once Upon
A Time In
Hollywood

STILL IN
THEATERS

R

Sony

$41,082,018

$141,137,890

$230,624,760

$371,762,650

Oct 11, 19

Parasite

STILL IN
THEATERS

R

Neon Rated

$393,216

$25,357,041

$105,062,663

$130,419,704

2019

Marriage
Story


R

Netflix

-

-

-

-

2019

The Irishman


R

Netflix

-

-

-

-


TOTAL





$747,899,536

$1,236,487,423

$1,984,386,959


Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore's Senior Media Analyst commented, "The Best Picture Oscar nominees often benefit from their raised profile and thus increased box-office potential as they now become 'must see' cinematic experiences for audiences around the world."

Measuring the global box office, Comscore is the industry leader for providing the most accurate and trusted worldwide box office measurement and movie analytics services to help marketers and theaters optimize ticket sales and improve efficiencies across all aspects of their business.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

