Comscore Reveals Box Office Breakdown for Oscar Nominees

RESTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today revealed the North American, International and Global gross revenue figures for the best picture nominees for the 92nd annual Academy Awards:

Comscore - Best Picture Nominees - 2020 Academy Awards Grosses through January 12, 2020

RELEASE

DATE TITLE

RATING DISTRIBUTOR OPENING

WEEKEND

GROSS NORTH

AMERICAN

CUMULATIVE INTERNATIONAL

CUMULATIVE GLOBAL

CUMULATIVE Dec 25, 19

(Wed) 1917 STILL IN THEATERS

NEW RELEASE R Universal $576,216 $39,721,479 $23,800,000 $63,521,479 Nov 22, 19 Ford v.

Ferrari STILL IN

THEATERS PG13 20th Century Fox $31,474,958 $111,418,552 $99,600,000 $211,018,552 Oct 18, 19 Jojo

Rabbit STILL IN

THEATERS PG13 Fox Searchlight $349,555 $21,976,318 $14,100,000 $36,076,318 Oct 4, 19 Joker STILL IN

THEATERS R Warner Bros. $96,202,337 $334,105,854 $734,800,000 $1,068,905,854 Dec 25, 19

(Wed) Little

Women STILL IN THEATERS

NEW RELEASE PG Sony $16,755,310 $74,182,402 $33,200,000 $107,382,402 Jul 26, 19 Once Upon

A Time In

Hollywood STILL IN

THEATERS R Sony $41,082,018 $141,137,890 $230,624,760 $371,762,650 Oct 11, 19 Parasite STILL IN

THEATERS R Neon Rated $393,216 $25,357,041 $105,062,663 $130,419,704 2019 Marriage

Story

R Netflix - - - - 2019 The Irishman

R Netflix - - - -

TOTAL







$747,899,536 $1,236,487,423 $1,984,386,959

Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore's Senior Media Analyst commented, "The Best Picture Oscar nominees often benefit from their raised profile and thus increased box-office potential as they now become 'must see' cinematic experiences for audiences around the world."

Measuring the global box office, Comscore is the industry leader for providing the most accurate and trusted worldwide box office measurement and movie analytics services to help marketers and theaters optimize ticket sales and improve efficiencies across all aspects of their business.

