25.04.2023 13:00:00
Comscore to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
RESTON, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 9th at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Interested parties may access the conference call via live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kthcq5ma, or may participate via telephone by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI49b747fe30a446f2bd1cf16de02382fd. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.
Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at https://ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.
Investors
John Tinker
Comscore, Inc.
212-203-2129
jtinker@comscore.com
Media
Marie Scoutas
Comscore, Inc.
917-213-2032
press@comscore.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301806472.html
SOURCE Comscore, Inc.
