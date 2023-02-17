17.02.2023 14:00:00

Comscore to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

RESTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 28th at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. 

Comscore logo

Interested parties may access the conference call via live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/okmb9gwa,  or may participate via telephone by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3793918ee1c0499393ef4e8dfe5eba86. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. 

Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations

About Comscore 
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-301749756.html

SOURCE Comscore

