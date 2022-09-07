COMSovereign Co-founder, Chairman And CEO Daniel Hodges Resigns; Names David Knight Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Communication Systems developer COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) announced Wednesday that the Board of Directors of COMSovereign has accepted the resignation of co-founder, Chairman and CEO Daniel Hodges, effective September 1, 2022.

The Board has also concurrently accepted the resignation of co-founder, President and Board member John Howell, effective on September 1, 2022.

The Board has been reviewing CEO candidates and has appointed David Knight as interim CEO until a formal selection is made.

David Knight, a seasoned and successful technology and operations executive, has been appointed by the Board to replace Hodges. Knight has been advising COMSovereign over the past several months.

He previously served as CEO of cybersecurity company Dispersive Holdings and was CEO of Federos (acquired by Oracle). Knight also held senior management positions at Motorola, SEI and at Micromuse.

In connection with the management changes underway within the Company, the Board has accepted the proposed recommendation for the establishment of a Transition team. The team continues to drastically reduce overhead costs and seeks to divest non-core assets while reshaping sales efforts and making production improvements.