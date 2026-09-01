Comstock Announces Partnership With SOCAR; Enters Haynesville Drilling Venture With Jerry Jones

(RTTNews) - Comstock Resources (CRK) has entered into a letter of intent with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic - SOCAR, under which SOCAR or a wholly owned subsidiary of SOCAR would acquire, subject to the terms of the letter of intent and a definitive purchase and sale agreement: a non-operated working interest representing 20% of Comstock's interest in its Legacy Haynesville upstream assets; a non-operated working interest equal to 15% of Comstock's interest in its Western Haynesville upstream assets, reducing to 7.5% after five years and once SOCAR has achieved a 15% return on investment in those assets; and 15% of Comstock's 73% ownership interest in Pinnacle Gas Services LLC, which provides midstream services to the Western Haynesville, for an aggregate purchase price of $1.65 billion in cash.

Comstock plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to reduce total indebtedness. Pro forma for the transaction, Comstock's net debt reduces from $3.1 billion to $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2026.

Comstock also has entered into a Haynesville shale drilling venture with Jerry Jones, the company's majority stockholder. Beginning September 1, 2026, a partnership owned by the Jones family will fund the drilling and completion costs of 85% of 18 Western Haynesville wells and 80% of nine Legacy Haynesville wells being drilled and completed by Comstock over the next twelve months, which is expected to cost approximately $450 million. After a 15% return on investment is achieved, 50% of the interest in the wells will revert to Comstock.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Comstock shares are up 5.13 percent to $15.17.