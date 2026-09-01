|
01.09.2026 14:20:53
Comstock Announces Partnership With SOCAR; Enters Haynesville Drilling Venture With Jerry Jones
(RTTNews) - Comstock Resources (CRK) has entered into a letter of intent with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic - SOCAR, under which SOCAR or a wholly owned subsidiary of SOCAR would acquire, subject to the terms of the letter of intent and a definitive purchase and sale agreement: a non-operated working interest representing 20% of Comstock's interest in its Legacy Haynesville upstream assets; a non-operated working interest equal to 15% of Comstock's interest in its Western Haynesville upstream assets, reducing to 7.5% after five years and once SOCAR has achieved a 15% return on investment in those assets; and 15% of Comstock's 73% ownership interest in Pinnacle Gas Services LLC, which provides midstream services to the Western Haynesville, for an aggregate purchase price of $1.65 billion in cash.
Comstock plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to reduce total indebtedness. Pro forma for the transaction, Comstock's net debt reduces from $3.1 billion to $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2026.
Comstock also has entered into a Haynesville shale drilling venture with Jerry Jones, the company's majority stockholder. Beginning September 1, 2026, a partnership owned by the Jones family will fund the drilling and completion costs of 85% of 18 Western Haynesville wells and 80% of nine Legacy Haynesville wells being drilled and completed by Comstock over the next twelve months, which is expected to cost approximately $450 million. After a 15% return on investment is achieved, 50% of the interest in the wells will revert to Comstock.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Comstock shares are up 5.13 percent to $15.17.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fällt zurück -- DAX gibt deutlich ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Handel am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt erleidet kräftige Verluste. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit negativen Vorzeichen.