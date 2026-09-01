Comstock Resources Stock Rises 8% After $1.65 Bln Asset Sale Agreement

(RTTNews) - Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) shares rose 7.52 percent to $15.52 on Tuesday, after the company announced a letter of intent with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) for the sale of interests in its Haynesville assets and Pinnacle Gas Services for $1.65 billion in cash.

The stock opened at $15.82 and traded between $14.90 and $16.12. Its 52-week range is $12.12 to $28.10 on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume was 5.10 million shares, compared with an average volume of 2.42 million shares.

Under the proposed transaction, SOCAR would acquire a 20 percent non-operated working interest in Comstock's Legacy Haynesville assets, a 15 percent interest in its Western Haynesville assets that would reduce to 7.5 percent after five years and once certain return conditions are met, and 15 percent of Comstock's 73 percent ownership in Pinnacle Gas Services.

Comstock plans to use the proceeds to reduce its debt. The company said its net debt would fall from $3.1 billion to $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2026, following the transaction. The parties are targeting a definitive agreement by October 31 and closing by year-end, subject to negotiations and customary approvals.