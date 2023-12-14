14.12.2023 13:30:00

CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.35 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on February 29, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 30, 2024. Conagra Brands, Inc. has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since January 1976.

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands)

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: media@conagra.com
INVESTORS: IR@conagra.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-announces-quarterly-dividend-payment-302014658.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

