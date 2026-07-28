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ConAgra Foods Aktie

ConAgra Foods für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 861259 / ISIN: US2058871029

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28.07.2026 14:42:26

Conagra Brands COO Tom McGough To Retire

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG), a packaged food company, announced that the current chief operating officer and executive vice president Tom McGough will retire, effective September 4. Following his retirement, the role of COO will be eliminated. Additionally, the company announced several significant changes. Burke Raine will now assume the role of executive vice president and chief growth officer, where he will oversee Foodservice, International and the Company's R&D efforts in addition to leading growth initiatives across the organization.

Meanwhile, Noelle O'Mara, executive vice president and president of Refrigerated and Frozen and Jill Dexter, executive vice president and president of Grocery and Snacks, will report directly to president and chief executive officer John Brase.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 1.44 percent up at $15.46, after closing Monday's trading 3.18 percent higher.

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