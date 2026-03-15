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15.03.2026 17:15:00
Conagra Brands Is Set to Invest $220 Million in a Manufacturing Plant But Its Stock is Down This Week. Is the Packaged Foods Company a Buy in 2026?
To compete effectively in the packaged food industry, companies need to align their brands and products with consumer buying habits. Companies are always making changes to keep pace with industry shifts. Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) is doing that, as it looks to expand production in a key facility. Here's why that isn't a good reason to buy the stock.It is hardly bad news that Conagra is investing $220 million to add capacity to a chicken processing facility. It is making this investment due to the strong demand for a recently introduced fried chicken product. And there could be more positive news in the fried chicken space, as the company plans to introduce more innovation in the area based on the success of its initial product.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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