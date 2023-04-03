Conagra Brands Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek. This award underscores Conagra's focus and commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in its workplace and communities.

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights to evaluate companies on various topics including proactive management of a diverse workforce, work-life balance, sustainability and awareness, compensation and benefits, training and career progression, working environment and company image.

"Advancing on our diversity and inclusion journey will make Conagra an even stronger, high-performing business – a place where different perspectives energize people to innovate, create and deliver their best efforts," said Henry Jones, senior director of diversity and inclusion at Conagra Brands. "We are proud to be recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek, and we will continue to embrace inclusivity to help shape our culture and drive positive impact within Conagra, in business and society."

Conagra's diversity and inclusion efforts support three key drivers of representation and retention: recruitment, advocacy and development. Together, these serve as the building blocks for driving meaningful change within the organization by diversifying its workforce, creating authentic community relationships, and providing education and training opportunities to invest in underrepresented talent and build connections across cultures.

For more information on Conagra's diversity and inclusion efforts, please see the company's Citizenship Report .

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.ConagraBrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA:

Tim Wrona

708-495-1119

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-named-to-newsweeks-americas-greatest-workplaces-for-diversity-2023-301787787.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.