Conagra Highlights New Consumer Headwinds. Should Investors Be Concerned?

Conagra (NYSE: CAG) has been following the usual playbook with regard to inflation, just like most of its consumer staples peers. But during the company's fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call, management noted that there's been a slightly different response from consumers. Is this a problem or a temporary blip? Here are some things you need to consider when examining all consumer staples companies.Inflation is a fact of life for consumer staples companies. As they face rising costs, they take action to protect their margins. Generally, there are a few tactics used in some combination: cutting costs, changing packaging options, and raising prices. That last one is the most obvious to consumers.