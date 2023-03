Concentra Biosciences Proposes To Acquire Jounce Therapeutics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Board of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) confirmed that Concentra Biosciences, of which Tang Capital Partners, LP is the controlling shareholder, has made an unsolicited and non-binding proposal to acquire 100% of the equity of Jounce. The proposal consists of $1.80 in cash per share plus a contingent value right representing the right to receive 80% of the net proceeds payable from any license or disposition of certain of Jounce's legacy programs.

On February 23, 2023, Jounce Therapeutics announced a recommended business combination with Redx Pharma via a proposed all share merger transaction.