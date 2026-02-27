Concentra Group Holdings Parent Aktie
WKN DE: A40JKQ / ISIN: US20603L1026
|
27.02.2026 03:07:09
Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs
(RTTNews) - Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $34.69 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $21.51 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.13 million or $0.28 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $539.08 million from $465.04 million last year.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $34.69 Mln. vs. $21.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $539.08 Mln vs. $465.04 Mln last year.
