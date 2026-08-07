Concentra Group Shares Up Over 14% In Pre-Market After Q2 Results

(RTTNews) - Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (CON), a provider of occupational health services, reported a rise in earnings and revenue for the second quarter.

For the three-month period to June 30, the company reported net income of $65.299 million, compared with $44.560 million in the same period last year. Net profit was $0.51 per share, higher than $0.35 per share in the previous year. Adjusted profit was $66.682 million, higher than $47.717 million a year ago. Excluding items, income was $0.52 per share, compared with $0.37 per share in the previous year.

Income from operations was $115.068 million as against the prior year's $89.542 million. Revenue was $606.030 million, up from $550.785 million a year ago.

The board will pay a dividend of $0.0625 per share on or about August 28 to the stockholders of record as of August 20.

In addition, the Group has appointed its Chief Executive Officer Keith Newton as executive chairman of the board to succeed Robert Ortenzio, who has notified the board of his plan to step down as chairman of the board. Subsequently, the company has appointed Chief Financial Officer Matt DiCanio as new chief executive officer. All these management changes are effective from November 1.

Looking ahead, the company has revised its annual guidance. For fiscal 2026, the Group now expects adjusted EBITDA of $485 million to $495 million against the earlier outlook of $460 million to $480 million. Concentra Group now anticipates revenue of $2.325 billion to $2.375 billion, compared with the previous expectation of $2.275 billion to $2.375 billion. The company has reaffirmed its capital expenditure guidance of $70 million to $80 million.

For fiscal 2025, the Group had reported adjusted EBITDA of $431.9 million, with revenue of $2.163 billion, and capital expenditures of $82.3 million.

CON was up by 14.60% in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.