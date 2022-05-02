Concentric Energy Advisors Celebrates Twenty Years of Energy, Service, and Trust

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. ("Concentric"), a leading management consulting and financial advisory services firm focusing on the North American energy and water industries, is pleased to announce that it is celebrating 20 years of client service.

After working together as REED Consulting Group, which was formed in 1988, the team evolved into Concentric Energy Advisors in 2002. Concentric has been a part of some of the most significant events affecting the energy and water industries and has conducted over 2200 projects for more than 750 clients.

Over its many years, Concentric's focus has never wavered from providing economic and financial advisory services delivered by the most passionate, experienced, and dedicated consultants in the energy space.

"As I reflect on the last twenty years of our industry, I am amazed by all we have accomplished together," said John J. Reed, Chairman and CEO. "We built on the values and success of REED Consulting Group and created a consultancy that has helped guide the energy industry through the enormous changes of the past two decades, and this anniversary is a testament to that success. We are now positioned and eager to continue our role at the forefront of change for many more years."

Mr. Reed added that, "Our clients are the heart of our business, and we would not be celebrating today without them. On behalf of the entire Concentric team, thank you to our clients who have continued to entrust us with their projects. As we look forward, I am reminded of how much the energy landscape has changed and the extraordinary depth of experience we offer our clients. I am confident that through the commitment of our employees we will continue to advance our mission of energy, service, and trust."

Learn more about employment opportunities and life at Concentric by visiting the careers page, and stay in touch by subscribing to the Concentric Connection.

About Concentric Energy Advisors:

Concentric Energy Advisors specializes in management consulting and financial advisory services focusing on the North American energy and water industries. Through its subsidiaries, CE Capital Advisors and Concentric Advisors ULC, Concentric provides capital market advisory support and consulting services in Canada.

Media Contact:

Wendy Preston

wpreston@ceadvisors.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentric-energy-advisors-celebrates-twenty-years-of-energy-service-and-trust-301537641.html

SOURCE Concentric Energy Advisors