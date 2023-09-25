Concentrix and Webhelp Complete Combination, Creating a Diversified Global CX Leader, Well-Positioned for Growth

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) services and technologies, today announced it has closed its combination with Webhelp and the integration of the two companies is underway. While the combined company finalizes its permanent name, it will operate under the trade name Concentrix + Webhelp.



This combination further positions Concentrix + Webhelp as a global CX leader, with an expanded breadth of generative AI solutions, digital capabilities, and high-value services. It also strengthens its end-to-end CX value proposition, with one of the most robust, well-balanced global footprints in the industry to help the world’s best brands transform customer experiences and achieve their business goals.

"I am excited to embark on this new journey together and believe that, with our combined strengths, we are uniquely positioned to redefine the industry and design, build and run the future of CX for our amazing and valued clients. I want to thank our game-changers around the world who have made this possible. I am truly honored to work with such a diverse and talented team,” said Chris Caldwell, CEO of Concentrix + Webhelp.

The company also welcomes two new members to the Board of Directors, Olivier Duha and Nicolas Gheysens. Olivier is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, co-founder, and former CEO of Webhelp and will serve as Vice Chair of the Board. Nicolas is a Partner at Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL”), the company’s largest shareholder following the Concentrix + Webhelp combination, and brings with him a wealth of investment and board experience, backing the growth of large and successful businesses across Europe.

"We are fortunate to add such strong skill sets with deep background in the customer experience industry to our Board. With the addition of Olivier and Nicolas, we expand our international expertise in leading large, complex multinational companies on a successful path for growth,” said Kathryn Marinello, Concentrix Chair of the Board.

This combination is a milestone moment, bringing together two recognized market leaders with complementary cultures, footprint, capabilities, and vision for growth across more than 70 countries. At closing, the transaction was valued at approximately $4 billion, including net debt.

About Concentrix + Webhelp

Hi, we’re a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology. We create game-changing customer journeys for some of the world’s best brands, and the ones that are changing the world as we know it. Every day, we Design, Build and Run CX that helps brands grow across the world and into the future. Whether it’s a specific solution or the whole end-to-end journey — we’ve got it covered. We’re the strategic thinkers who design brand-defining experiences. The tech geeks who build smarter solutions. And the operational experts who run it all and make it work seamlessly. Across 70+ countries and six continents, we provide services across key industry verticals including technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) operating under the trade name Concentrix + Webhelp. Location: virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

