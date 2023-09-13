|
13.09.2023 16:15:00
Concerning News for Apple Stock Investors
In this video, I will talk about recent announcements by Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and explain why Apple stock is very expensive compared to its 10-year average, especially as the company's growth is slowing down. Investors might want to look elsewhere, despite Apple's incredible buyback record.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Sept. 12, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 13, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
