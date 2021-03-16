Concert Streaming Platform mySongbird Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on WeFunder

NEW BUFFALO, Mich., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mySongbird (or "the Company"), a unique streaming platform for live and classic concert performances and music documentaries, today announced the launch of its first official crowdfunding campaign on https://wefunder.com/mysongbird/ . The Company will raise $5 million in a Regulation CF offering round to bolster the development and production of its new platform, reaching music fans who want to stream major concerts in high definition anytime on any device.

The funds raised during this initial round will allow mySongbird to expand its classic library of 500 performances and music documentaries from legendary artists. The Company plans to annually produce new and original concerts featuring well-known and upcoming artists. Investment is open to the public with a minimum investment of $250 USD. This minimum investment comes with a "perk" of one free annual subscription to its entire library of concerts and documentaries.

Currently, mySongbird is a subscription-based model offering about 500 live concerts across multiple genres, with both new and classic performances to choose from, including Bob Marley, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Imagine Dragons, etc. Classic shows are added to the platform each month to virtually transport members to their favorite shows from the 60s, 70s right through present day. Newly produced shows will be shot using mySongbird's trademarked myWay™ technology, which allows viewers to interact with multiple camera views and enjoy the show from any angle they choose.

"We're offering investors the unique opportunity to invest in the classic artists they admire to aid us in our mission to bring unparalleled musical entertainment to streamers with a special appreciation for live performances," said Mike Mountford, Founder and CEO of mySongbird. "It's been a strenuous year of stay-at-home orders and fear of the unknown, but music has always been a constant source of relief amid the chaos. And without the ability to seek opportunities to enjoy live experiences, we want to give fans the chance to replicate the euphoric concert-going experience wherever, whenever. We will continue with our online concerts until the world shifts back to 'normal' and artists return to live performances, at which time we will start producing more new concerts to add to the platform."

The Company intends to fundamentally change the way fans experience live music via streaming and offers an alternative way for artists to reach fans and get compensated for their performances. mySongbird also vows to invest 20 percent of its profits in companies developing technologies to restore the planet.

About mySongbird

Founded in 2020 by Michael Mountford, mySongbird is a sustainable company filling the void of premium musical entertainment on television. By providing in-person and streamed concerts, and a massive genre-spanning library, the company is able to support artists and fans simultaneously with a professionally-produced, fully immersive style. The company is also serious about doing the most good. mySongbird reinvests a minimum of 20% of their EBITDA in companies or individuals who are working on technological solutions to ensure that Planet Earth lives on indefinitely. They will seek out the greatest ideas, help entrepreneurs in their start-up phases, fund the best of these companies, and assist in their growth.

