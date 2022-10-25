Concierge Health Makes History with the Addition of "Same-Day-Pay" Service to Platform

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Health Inc. has created a timestamp in history after announcing the bolstering of its platform with of a first-of-its-kind, revolutionary "Same-Day-Pay" service. "Same-Day-Pay" is now available exclusively through Concierge Health. The service allows participating third party Health Insurance Programs the ability to pay Health Clubs and other locations immediately after the member visit occurs- a service that has never before been offered within the Fitness and Wellness Industry.

With "Same-Day-Pay" services, Health Clubs and other locations will receive Program reimbursement revenues just as they would with credit card payments, eliminating the need to wait until the next month or longer for payments/reimbursements for qualifying member visits. Concierge Health's real-time eligibility verification and data processing allows reconciliation of reimbursement payments to be processed each evening.

Concierge Health is consistently pioneering new tools and functionalities based on industry needs, feedback, and requests. The Concierge Health platform provides benefits and services needed to operate Programs efficiently and effectively, right at the Location's fingertips.

"It is essential to remain relevant and innovative in these ever-changing times by providing solutions, to both Locations and Programs, which will benefit everyone," said Matthew Schober, Co-Founder of Concierge Health. "We're proud to be able to say that we are the first and only platform to provide this game-changing 'Same-Day-Pay' Program that will give Locations access to daily reimbursements, versus what's been the Industry standard of a month or longer."

About Concierge Health:

Concierge Health, a Las Vegas-based fitness/wellness technology company, provides users an integrative data aggregation platform focused on enhancing business operations, member understanding and consumer health and wellness experiences. Concierge Health seamlessly connects health clubs, health insurance, wellness companies and a plethora of partners in real-time, through a proprietary process, to provide transparent reporting and reimbursements, along with automated incentives and rewards for customers. Concierge Health's features and services enable a holistic approach to an individual's healthy lifestyle, collecting data from anywhere and everywhere, extending a comprehensive view of wellness data and enabling better insights and decisions, while providing consumers an improved, innovative experience. For more information about Concierge Health visit: https://conciergehealth.co.

