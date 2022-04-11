Conciliator submits settlement proposals for UPM Specialty Papers and UPM Raflatac

(UPM, Helsinki, 11 April 2022 at 17:15 EEST) – Conciliator Leo Suomaa has submitted proposals for UPM Specialty Papers and UPM Raflatac in the collective labour negotiations with the Paperworkers’ Union. The conciliator has asked the parties to state their position on the proposals by 14 April 2022 at 10:00 EEST, which is also the deadline for the settlement proposal for UPM Pulp, given earlier by the conciliator.



In the meanwhile, conciliation will continue between the Union and UPM Biofuels. The conciliation for UPM Communication Papers was interrupted last weekend, and no further meetings have been agreed.

"I am pleased that the negotiations have reached a point where conciliation settlements are presented. I hope agreements will be reached soon, and we get to start the mills", says Riitta Savonlahti, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at UPM.

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 9.8 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils