|
08.07.2024 14:00:00
Conclusion of a notarial deed of pledge by AS Pro Kapital Grupp
On 22 March 2024, Pro Kapital entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 67.5% stake in Preatoni Nuda Proprieta S.R.L. (registered in Milan, Italy).
Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the senior secured callable fixed rate bonds 2020/2028 with ISIN SE0013801172, with a total nominal amount outstanding of EUR 19,950,000, issued by Pro Kapital, Pro Kapital is obliged to pledge all of Pro Kapital’s shares of the acquired company in favour of the agent Nordic Trustee & Agency AB and all the bondholders (represented by Nordic Trustee & Agency AB) after the completion of the above mentioned share purchase.
Pro Kapital announces that it has entered into the required notarial deed of pledge in Italy on 5 July 2024 in respect of 67.5% of the shares in Preatoni Nuda Proprieta S.R.L. and the Italian notary submitted the relevant documents for entry in the Italian register.
Edoardo Axel Preatoni
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 614 4920
e-mail: prokapital@prokapital.ee
