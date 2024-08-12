Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 12 August 2024

No. 37/2024

Conclusion of first tranche of share buyback programme

On 22 February 2024, ISS initiated a share buyback programme, see Company Announcement No. 4/2024. ISS has now concluded the first tranche of the share buyback programme and 3,973,248 shares have been bought back for a consideration of DKK 500m.

Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS’ share-based incentive programmes.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,831,858 125.96 482,658,929 5 August 2024 30,000 119.83 3,594,891 6 August 2024 35,000 122.50 4,287,402 7 August 2024 30,000 124.09 3,722,760 8 August 2024 30,000 122.11 3,663,213 9 August 2024 16,390 126.10 2,066,786 Accumulated under the programme 3,973,248 125.84 499,993,981

Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 3,680,803 treasury shares corresponding to 1.98% of the total share capital.

The share buyback programme is implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers”. In 2023, Group revenue was DKK 78.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

