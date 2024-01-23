23.01.2024 09:58:25

Conclusion of the share buy-back programme

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

23 January 2024

Conclusion of the share buy-back programme

The share buy-back programme totalling DKK 385 million has now been completed and fully exercised to the sum of DKK 385 million. Shares were bought back in the period from 3 August 2023 up to and including 22 January 2024.

The share buy-back programme was implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from the last corporate announcement and until conclusion:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last corporate announcement390,400981.19383,058,513
22 January 20241,8901,024.321,935,965
Total under the DKK 385 million share buy-back programme392,290981.40384,994,478
    
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 2 February 2023 - 4 July 2023        



392,310



981.36



384,998,522
    
Total bought back784,600981.38769,993,000

With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of the share buy-back programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 784,600 own shares under the above share buy-back programmes corresponding to 2.9% of the bank’s share capital.

Cancellation of the repurchased shares will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting in 2024.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

VolumePriceVenueTime CET
331017XCSE20240122 9:03:58.886000
241016XCSE20240122 9:06:31.963000
51018XCSE20240122 9:09:36.612000
251022XCSE20240122 9:13:09.411000
201022XCSE20240122 9:14:42.576000
151022XCSE20240122 9:14:42.576000
221021XCSE20240122 9:15:20.592000
471027XCSE20240122 9:24:09.500000
121026XCSE20240122 9:24:09.540000
121025XCSE20240122 9:27:21.892000
121024XCSE20240122 9:33:44.160000
121024XCSE20240122 9:33:44.160000
121024XCSE20240122 9:33:44.160000
101022XCSE20240122 9:40:25.712000
21022XCSE20240122 9:41:02.530000
111022XCSE20240122 9:41:02.530000
101022XCSE20240122 9:41:02.530000
151022XCSE20240122 9:46:00.380000
321022XCSE20240122 9:46:00.380000
461024XCSE20240122 9:56:20.784000
121025XCSE20240122 10:06:25.874000
121025XCSE20240122 10:06:25.874000
121025XCSE20240122 10:06:25.874000
121025XCSE20240122 10:06:25.874000
121024XCSE20240122 10:06:47.423000
121022XCSE20240122 10:09:54.623000
121021XCSE20240122 10:14:30.987000
121021XCSE20240122 10:14:30.987000
251022XCSE20240122 10:25:33.453000
101022XCSE20240122 10:25:33.453000
21022XCSE20240122 10:26:37.171000
211022XCSE20240122 10:26:37.171000
121022XCSE20240122 10:26:37.190000
121021XCSE20240122 10:28:53.808000
121021XCSE20240122 10:38:14.915000
111021XCSE20240122 10:38:14.915000
11020XCSE20240122 10:44:59.619000
111020XCSE20240122 10:44:59.619000
121020XCSE20240122 10:44:59.619000
121020XCSE20240122 10:44:59.619000
121019XCSE20240122 10:53:34.436000
121019XCSE20240122 10:53:34.436000
51019XCSE20240122 10:53:34.436000
71019XCSE20240122 10:53:34.436000
111019XCSE20240122 10:53:34.436000
41019XCSE20240122 10:58:30.095000
121018XCSE20240122 11:01:22.263000
111018XCSE20240122 11:01:22.263000
121017XCSE20240122 11:05:22.213000
111017XCSE20240122 11:05:22.213000
231018XCSE20240122 11:17:24.663000
111018XCSE20240122 11:17:24.663000
121017XCSE20240122 11:20:01.788000
121017XCSE20240122 11:20:01.788000
121015XCSE20240122 11:20:01.922000
101017XCSE20240122 11:38:22.501000
111017XCSE20240122 11:41:23.907000
481017XCSE20240122 11:42:01.034000
51018XCSE20240122 12:08:30.617000
61016XCSE20240122 12:10:53.838000
171016XCSE20240122 12:12:18.329000
81016XCSE20240122 12:12:18.329000
391023XCSE20240122 12:21:17.640000
81021XCSE20240122 12:36:02.250000
21021XCSE20240122 12:42:57.070000
241021XCSE20240122 12:51:27.730000
121021XCSE20240122 12:51:27.730000
481022XCSE20240122 13:05:10.859000
91021XCSE20240122 13:05:58.321000
31021XCSE20240122 13:08:54.676000
91021XCSE20240122 13:08:54.676000
121021XCSE20240122 13:09:30.467000
121021XCSE20240122 13:32:13.291000
121021XCSE20240122 13:32:13.310000
121021XCSE20240122 13:36:03.449000
121022XCSE20240122 13:43:25.003000
341023XCSE20240122 13:54:56.274000
121022XCSE20240122 14:00:17.263000
111022XCSE20240122 14:00:17.263000
91022XCSE20240122 14:05:08.898000
31022XCSE20240122 14:13:00.102000
91022XCSE20240122 14:13:00.102000
201025XCSE20240122 14:27:39.322000
131025XCSE20240122 14:27:39.322000
561024XCSE20240122 14:27:41.825000
11024XCSE20240122 14:27:41.825000
241027XCSE20240122 14:32:56.878000
121027XCSE20240122 14:33:16.264000
11027XCSE20240122 14:45:33.970000
51027XCSE20240122 14:52:13.148000
411027XCSE20240122 14:59:41.170000
31027XCSE20240122 14:59:41.170000
11027XCSE20240122 14:59:41.170000
181028XCSE20240122 15:01:19.853000
111029XCSE20240122 15:02:04.907000
111029XCSE20240122 15:04:01.964000
121029XCSE20240122 15:06:11.907000
451028XCSE20240122 15:09:38.838000
31028XCSE20240122 15:09:38.838000
11028XCSE20240122 15:09:38.838000
81028XCSE20240122 15:09:38.838000
31028XCSE20240122 15:09:38.838000
121029XCSE20240122 15:09:42.411000
171030XCSE20240122 15:17:03.659000
51030XCSE20240122 15:17:03.659000
11030XCSE20240122 15:17:03.660000
121030XCSE20240122 15:17:04.718000
121030XCSE20240122 15:18:54.971000
131030XCSE20240122 15:22:58.344000
351030XCSE20240122 15:29:22.191000
501033XCSE20240122 15:39:31.623000
171033XCSE20240122 15:39:31.623000
11033XCSE20240122 15:39:31.623000
351033XCSE20240122 15:43:14.641000
121033XCSE20240122 15:45:07.996000
121033XCSE20240122 15:45:07.996000
121033XCSE20240122 15:45:07.996000
131032XCSE20240122 15:45:50.853000
101031XCSE20240122 15:49:42.515000
21031XCSE20240122 15:50:12.573000
41031XCSE20240122 15:50:12.573000
81031XCSE20240122 15:50:12.591000
41031XCSE20240122 15:50:12.591000
41031XCSE20240122 15:58:00.014637
201031XCSE20240122 15:58:00.014644
221031XCSE20240122 15:58:00.014659
11033XCSE20240122 16:12:12.078283
341033XCSE20240122 16:12:12.078283
131033XCSE20240122 16:12:12.078283
51033XCSE20240122 16:12:12.078283
371033XCSE20240122 16:12:12.078283

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ringkjobing Landbobank Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ringkjobing Landbobank Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ringkjobing Landbobank Bearer and-or registered Shs 136,90 -0,73% Ringkjobing Landbobank Bearer and-or registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leicht im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen gespalten - Hang Seng hebt ab
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die asiatischen Märkte finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Ausreisser ist Hongkong, dort geht es kräftig nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen