Concora Promotes Phil Gerolstein to Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Growth and Expansion

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concora, developer of the industry's only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for Building Product Manufacturers, today announced the promotion of Phil Gerolstein to Vice President of Sales.

"Phil is an exceptional sales professional. His leadership and his strong background in building top-performing sales teams will accelerate Concora's growth," said Kip Rapp, Concora CEO. "Phil leads by example, he's not afraid to roll up his sleeves to show how things are done, and to provide mentorship to less-seasoned sales team members. We are excited to have Phil move into this senior executive role as Concora's VP of Sales, where he will be expanding the sales team, as well as developing Concora's channel and partner sales programs."

Gerolstein has an impressive track record in selling B2B SaaS solutions . Prior to joining Concora in July of 2019, Gerolstein was Vice President of Sales, FSI Technology, at Epsilon. He has also held sales leadership positions at Adobe, VMware, Aprimo, and MicroStrategy.

"I'm excited to take on this challenge, and am pleased to accept this promotion," stated Mr. Gerolstein. "Concora has a fantastic product and is perfectly positioned to help manufacturers enhance their digital marketing and to grow building product sales to their architecture, engineering, and construction trade (AEC) customers."

A first of its kind solution for commercial building product manufacturers, the Concora Digital Experience Platform makes it simple for manufacturers to add an integrated, branded, digital marketplace for their AEC customers.

The Concora solution functions as a branded, integrated, extension of the manufacturers' website. It delivers a focused, online, marketplace where AECs can search, select, and specify the exact products they seek to use in their projects. In addition to product images and descriptions, the Concora solution provides AECs with downloadable Building Information Modeling (BIM) files (CAD/Revit/Sketchup) and specifications which they can then drop into their designs as a natural part of their workflows. This offers building product manufacturers a means to influence the buyer's journey by providing the tools, information, and content that AECs need.

About Concora

Concora has a history of helping building product manufacturers navigate the complex process of getting their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform, manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers.

As part of Concora's Response to COVID19 , the company is waiving all setup and configuration fees for select building product companies seeking to join the Concora Pilot Program. For more information, please visit https://concora.com/concora-pilot-program-bpm/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concora-promotes-phil-gerolstein-to-vice-president-of-sales-to-accelerate-growth-and-expansion-301060733.html

SOURCE Concora