Concord Health Partners Adds Healthcare Veteran Brian Gragnolati as Executive Partner

SUMMIT, N.J., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Health Partners ("Concord" or the "Firm"), a healthcare focused investment firm, today announced that Brian Gragnolati has joined as Executive Partner. Gragnolati currently serves as President and CEO of Atlantic Health System. During his tenure at Atlantic Health System, he also served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American Hospital Association (the "AHA").

The addition of Gragnolati as Executive Partner further expands Concord's team of healthcare sector specialists, adding the network, knowledge and insights of an experienced CEO and a nationally recognized leader in the provider industry. Gragnolati will work with James Olsen, Founder and Managing Partner, and other members of the Concord team to source new investment opportunities, support management teams and accelerate the growth of portfolio companies through commercial introductions across the Concord network of strategic relationships.

"We are thrilled to add someone with Brian's experience, knowledge and expertise to Concord's executive team," said James Olsen, Founder and Managing Partner at Concord. "We established Concord with the goal of creating lasting partnerships with strategic investors to help drive the adoption of our portfolio company technologies and solutions across a broad universe of healthcare providers and payors. Brian brings unique perspective from his roles as a health system chief executive officer and at the AHA, and has distinguished himself as a valuable partner to Concord in those roles. We look forward to leveraging his insights and network as he helps identify new opportunities and accelerate growth at our portfolio companies as Executive Partner."

"In working with Concord over the years, it was clear that the Firm has developed a powerful model for healthcare investing. Concord has become a leader in identifying innovative companies and partnering with them to drive growth," said Gragnolati. "I am excited at the opportunity to work even more closely with the Concord team and their portfolio companies to help them continue to deliver solutions that lower costs, improve quality and expand access to care."

Gragnolati has served as President and CEO of Atlantic Heath System since 2015, and is the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the AHA. Prior to his tenure at Atlantic Health, Brian served as Senior Vice President at Johns Hopkins Medicine. He previously held executive positions at Wellspan Health, University of Vermont Medical Center and Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. As a nationally respected voice in health care, Mr. Gragnolati played a key role in public relations and media communications during the COVID pandemic. He regularly appears on CNBC, MSNBC, Bloomberg and other media outlets to share his insight on the nation's most pressing health concerns. He has been honored by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 most influential people in healthcare. He serves on the Board of Directors of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Lakeland Bank. Gragnolati holds a bachelor's degree in Health Systems Analysis from the University of Connecticut, an MBA from Western New England College and an Executive Leadership Certificate from the JFK School at Harvard University.

About Concord Health Partners

Concord Health Partners ("Concord") is a healthcare focused investment firm with a strategic model that optimizes the alignment of interests between investors and portfolio companies. Concord has developed a broad network of strategic investors that contribute expertise and resources, and serve as potential commercial partners to portfolio companies. Concord is primarily focused on investing in healthcare companies that have the potential to enhance the value of care through products, services, technologies and solutions that lower costs, improve quality and expand access to care. For more information, visit www.concordhp.com.

