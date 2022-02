Condé Nast Would Like the World to Know It's Profitable Again

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Sometimes whistleblowers who leak to the media reveal important truths vital to the public's understanding of the world . Other times, a brave "source familiar with the matter" just wants to let the world know how awesome their company is doing.On Thursday, an anonymous person familiar with magazine giant Condé Nast did the latter, letting the world know via The Wall Street Journal that, after years of failing to turn a profit, the company made some money last year. How much money? They wouldn't say. When did Condé Nast last make a profit? They wouldn't say, either. For now, we can bask in the convenience of this good news.Continue reading