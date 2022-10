Condensers promise to accelerate Java programs

Project Leyden, an ambitious effort to improve startup time, performance, and footprint of Java programs, is set to offer condensers. A condenser is code that runs between compile time and run time and transforms the original program into a new, faster, and potentially smaller program.In an online paper published October 13, Mark Reinhold, chief architect of the Java platform group at Oracle, said a program’s startup and warmup times and footprint could be improved by temporarily shifting some of its computation to a point either later in run time or backward to a point earlier than run time. Performance could further be boosted by constraining some computation related to Java’s dynamic features, such as class loading, class redefinition, and reflection, thus enabling better code analysis and even more optimization.To read this article in full, please click here