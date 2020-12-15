CondomDepot.com Announces 2021 World's Best Condom Award Winners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Condom Depot, a leading international distributor of condoms, announced the winners of the 2021 World's Best Condom awards today. The company utilizes a strategic metrics system to determine the top 10 best condoms based on customer needs, product reviews and an Official Condom Testing Group.

"2020 has been an unprecedented year due to COVID-19. Condoms have been in high-demand with more people staying home and spending time together," said John Fidi, Founder and CEO of Go Live, Inc., the parent company of CondomDepot.com. "Every year, our goal is to discover what our customers are looking for and make the best possible recommendations. When used properly, a condom should feel good and is the most reliable method to reduce the risk of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI's) and unwanted pregnancies. With the increased demand of condoms, we have certainly been able to achieve that goal and gain valuable feedback on the best condoms in the process."

Newcomers on the 2021 World's Best Condoms list are ONE Pleasure Dome, LifeStyles Skyn Non-Latex and Beyond Seven Studded. Okamoto's Crown Skin Condoms has been the most reviewed and highest-rated condom, while Caution Wear Iron Grip, Kimono MicroThin and Durex Extra Sensitive have gained popularity this year in both reviews and ratings.

"In addition to the research of the annual Best Condoms, Condom Depot offers a vast array of educational resources including condom size guides, how-to guides, and in-depth condom reviews," adds Fidi. "Whether it's your first time buying condoms, or you are a long-time user, we strive for an informative and transparent online shopping experience."

About Condom Depot

St. Petersburg, Florida-based CondomDepot.com is an exclusive master distributor for the highest-rated condom brands, serving millions of customers worldwide. From popular American brands like Trojan Condoms and Lifestyles Condoms, to Japanese brands like Kimono and Crown Condoms, Condom Depot is the web's most trusted source for every condom brand that matters. Since 1996, Condom Depot has revolutionized the way consumers shop for condoms online, ensuring they find the perfect product for their needs at the best available price, providing top-notch customer service and a positive online shopping experience.

