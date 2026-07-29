Conduit Holdings Reports Comprehensive Income In H1

(RTTNews) - Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) reported first half total comprehensive income of $80.3 million compared to a loss of $13.5 million, last year. Profit per share were $0.52 compared to a loss of $0.09. Gross premiums written was $789.0 million, down 1.8% from prior year. Reinsurance revenue increased to $455.9 million from $433.3 million, last year. Net reinsurance revenue was $382.6 million, up 0.7% from previous year.

Conduit Holdings said market conditions have continued to soften in most lines of business and the company will continue to manage growth and capital deployment for these competitive conditions.

Conduit Holdings shares are trading at 452.50 pence on LSE, up 2.72%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.